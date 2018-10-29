Manchester, NH police searching for vandal behind spray paint swastikas

Manchester police are searching for the vandal or vandals behind a rash of spray paint incidents over the weekend, including two locations where spray-painted swastikas were found, officials said.

Four of the five incidents occurred late Friday night into the early morning hours of Saturday, according to Manchester police.

At about 11:30 p.m., an Ash Street resident called the police to report that obscene words had been painted on his front door.

Then, about 11 a.m. on Saturday, a woman who lives in Brookline, New Hampshire reported that a line had been spray-painted on her 2010 Dodge Avenger while it was parked near Wagner Park.

Police also fielded a report of damaged trash cans a swastika that was found spray-painted on the floor of the park’s gazebo.

The third incident occurred on Oak Street, where a resident reported that someone had spray-painted a swastika on a 2011 Toyota Venza and a line had been spray-painted down the side of a 2008 Kia.

Then, at 4 p.m., a Walnut Street resident called police to report that his 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck had been spray-painted with random graffiti.

“There is limited suspect information at this time, so you are urged to contact the Manchester Police Detective Unit at 792-5500 with any video surveillance or information you may have,” Manchester police said. “You could also contact Manchester Police Crimeline at 624-4040 to leave your anonymous crime tip. If your crime tip leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the criminal mischief, then you may be eligible for a cash reward.”

