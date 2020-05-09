Manchester, NH police seek help in search for 78-year-old man

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing elderly man.

Officers responding to the area Precourt Park off of South Willow Street at 10 p.m. were told that Louis Rodriguez, 78, left the area in an unknown direction, police said.

He was last seen wearing a green Adidas baseball hat, a black and red plaid sweater, and black pants.

He was possibly spotted walking in the area of South Willow Street around 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-792-542.

