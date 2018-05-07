Manchester NH police warn of bear in a tree

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester New Hampshire polioce are warning residents to avoid the area of Notre Dame Avenue and Wayne Street Monday morning after a bear was spotted in a tree.

Manchester police say they’re waiting for representatives of New Hampshire Fish and Game to assist with the situation.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add updates as they become available.

