MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Students at Manchester, New Hampshire Public Schools transitioned to fully remote learning Monday amid coronavirus concerns.

The city’s School Committee Board voted last week to transition the schools to remote learning as Manchester remains high-risk for COVID-19.

The Manchester School District has recorded 143 coronavirus cases, with 77 recovered and 66 active, according to their COVID-19 dashboard.

Classes will remain remote until at least Jan. 19.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)