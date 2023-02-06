MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire robbery suspect was arrested Saturday after allegedly crashing a stolen car and running from police.

Police say Luis Concepcion, 51, is facing charges of robbery, reckless conduct, falsifying evidence, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and disobeying a police officer. Concepcion had just been arrested the week before after failing to show to court on multiple charges from 2022 and was released on personal recognizance bail.

Officers responded to the Speedway at 311 Queen City Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday for a reported robbery.

The clerk told police that a man walked into the store and told her he had a gun, handed her a bag, and demanded cash. Once he got the money, he walked out of the store, got into a white sedan, and drove away.

At approximately 6:25 a.m., officers spotted the vehicle traveling in the area of Union and Somerville Streets. Police attempted to pull the car over, activating their lights and siren, but the driver accelerated.

The car ultimately crashed at the intersection of Cilley and Mammoth roads, where there was a brief foot pursuit, police say. The suspect was then taken into custody and identified as Concepcion.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned the car Concepcion was driving had been reported stolen.

Concepcion is set to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.

