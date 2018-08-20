Manchester, NH teen accused of exposing himself to juveniles

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Manchester man is facing indecent exposure and lewdness charges after exposing himself to multiple people, including juveniles, early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person exposing himself in the area of 33 Brown Ave. about 1:20 a.m. arrested Keagan Putnam, 18, after an investigation determined he had exposed himself to multiple people, including juveniles, police said in a press release Monday.

Putnam is expected to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on several counts of indecent exposure and lewdness.

