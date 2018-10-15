Manchester, NH vehicle break-in suspect arrested on DUI charge after hit-and-run crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A vehicle break-in suspect is facing a drunken driving charge after police say he hit another vehicle and then fled the scene on foot in Manchester, New Hampshire late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run accident on Robert Hall Road about 9:38 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said the driver had been seen taking items from parked vehicles in the area prior to the crash, according to Manchester police.

An officer and his canine partner were able to track the suspect, later identified as Nicholas Walker, 29, of Litchfield, New Hampshire, hiding in the woods.

He was arrested without incident and is expected to be arraigned Monday in the 9th Circuit Court-Manchester on charges including conduct after an accident, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, theft by unauthorized taking, criminal mischief, and violating his bail.

