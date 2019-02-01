Manchester, NH woman accused of lying to police about violent break-in

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire woman is accused of lying to police about a violent robbery she said took place inside her home in January,

Sarah Lynch, 39 was taken into custody Friday on charges of falsifying physical evidence and creating a false report to law enforcement after she allegedly told officers that a man had broken into her North Adams Street home the morning of Jan. 23 and assaulted her before fleeing, according to Manchester police.

Police say several officers and detectives responded to the scene in an effort to locate the alleged suspect.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Lynch fabricated the burglary and assault.

She is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)