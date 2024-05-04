MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she was caught driving more than 100 mph with

unbuckled children inside her vehicle.

A trooper who spotted a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV speeding westbound on Route 101 and weaving in and out of traffic at 112 mph stopped the driver, later identified as Shirley Stanley, 23, and found her two children, ages 1 and 4, unbuckled inside, according to police.

She was arrested on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of violating required child passenger restraints, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

She is slated to be arraigned in Candia District Court on June 10.

