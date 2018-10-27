Manchester, NH woman charged with DUI after passing out in McDonald’s drive-thru

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing several charges Saturday after police say they found her passed out at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Officers responded to the McDonald’s parking lot in Hooksett, New Hampshire around 1:29 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing 21-year-old Adrianna Grady driving erratically then passing out in her car, according to a release issued by police.

Grady showed signs of impairment, police say but, refused to participate in a field sobriety test.

She was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence.

Police administered an alcohol breath test which registered a 0.20 breath alcohol concentration, over twice the legal limit.

Grady is facing multiple charges including, an aggravated D.U.I., driving on a suspended license and possession of drugs without a prescription.

She was released on personal recognizance and is due in the 6th Circuit Hooksett District Court on Nov. 8.

