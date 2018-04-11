Manchester, NH woman charged with selling heroin in jail to woman who overdosed

(L to R) Samantha Rintala-Weith, 25, Rose Rosales, 41. Courtesy Manchester Police Department.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing drug charges after a woman she sold heroin to in jail overdosed, police said.

Manchester cops responding to a reported drug overdose at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections Tuesday night found an inmate, Samantha Rintala-Weith, 25,  suffering from an apparent heroin overdose, police said.  Investigators later determined that another inmate, Rose Rosales, 41, of Manchester, had given Rintala-Weith the heroin while they were in a holding cell earlier in the day.

While investigating the incident, staffers noticed a small amount of heroin fall out of Rintala-Weith’s brassier, police said.

Rosales was charged with possession of a controlled drug and is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Wednesday.

Rintala-Weith was originally arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (heroin and crack-cocaine), receiving stolen property and a warrant issued out of Hooksett, New Hampshire.

