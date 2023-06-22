MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire woman is facing a criminal charge after she allegedly “keyed” a vehicle in a parking lot in April, police said.

Emerald Anderson-Ford, 38, turned herself in to police after surveillance video showed her scratching the driver’s side door and rear quarter panel of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Puritan Conference Center on April 20, according to Manchester police.

Damage was reportedly $2,500.

Anderson-Ford was released on $2,500 personal recognizance bail and is slated to be arraigned on a felony criminal mischief charge on July 21.

