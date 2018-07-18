Manchester, NH woman facing drug charges after traffic stop yields meth, crack

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester woman is facing drug charges after officers found methamphetamine and crack cocaine during a traffic stop Tuesday night, police said.

Officers conducting a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Brown and Queen City avenues about 10:55 p.m. said the driver, later identified as Jessica Sheppard, 34, initially provided them with a fake name and later jumped out of the car while arguing with them about the traffic stop, according to police.

After placing her under arrest for disobeying a police officer and for having an active warrant out of Hillsborough County Superior Court-North, an officer found 4.2 grams of methamphetamine and 2.8 grams of crack cocaine in her bra, police said.

Shepard was charged with possessing a controlled drug, possessing controlled drugs with intent to distribute, disobeying a police officer, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, second offense.

She is slated to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North Wednesday.

