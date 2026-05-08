MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester police officer Justin Ketcham is off the job after authorities say a cellphone video of him stepping on a suspect’s back “raised concerns.”

A woman, who wanted to remain unnamed, lives on Bruce Road next door to where the incident happened.

“I did see the policemen holding down something, but I did not see a person,” she said.

Officer Ketcham was sworn in in 2022. He responded to a domestic violence call on Wednesday morning.

Gary Mitchell, 57, is accused of trying to strangle his elderly father.

In Officer Ketcham’s police report, he writes that when he arrived at the house, Miller “attempted to grab onto my ballistic vest in an attempt to attack me.”

A video captures part of the incident of Ketcham forcefully handcuffing Miller and putting his foot on his back. Miller is spotted kicking his legs in response.

The officer wrote in his report that Miller “was actively attempting to strike my groin with his knee.”

When a second officer arrived on the scene, he restrained Miller’s legs. Then, it appears both officers strike the suspect while he’s on the ground.

The Attorney General’s office launched an investigation into Ketcham’s actions.

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