Manchester police: Armed trio invades home, chases woman out 2nd story window

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people who allegedly invaded a Manchester, N.H. apartment Monday, hitting a man with a gun, confronted a fourth stranger who then jumped out a second-story window, police said.

Officers responding to a Penacook Street address for reports of a woman falling out a window allegedly found witnesses who said the woman went to the corner of Penacook and Chestnut streets and collapsed, police said. Bystanders allegedly told police the woman was taken to the hospital, and she was not cooperative when police tried to speak with her, according to officials.

When police spoke with four people inside the second-story apartment the woman came out of, they allegedly told police two men and one woman, all carrying guns, invaded the apartment earlier that night. The intruders allegedly said they were looking for someone and hit one of the people inside with a gun, and took several items of value from the apartment, witnesses allegedly told police.

Witnesses then allegedly told police the second woman entered the apartment and ran from the invaders when they began yelling at her, eventually jumping out the window. The witnesses said they had never seen the women before, according to police.

Police are still investigating the incident

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)