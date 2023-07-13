MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Front Street that left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anthony Barahona, 26, was taken into custody a day after authorities spent hours searching for him, warning the public at one point that he was considered armed and dangerous.

Barahona was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. at 389 Front Street. Police said a 34-year-old victim was later hospitalized and treated while they continued to look for the shooter. The 26-year-old Manchester resident was named a suspect soon afterwards.

In an update Thursday morning, Manchester PD said Barahona was apprehended after police learned he had returned to 389 Front St.

“Police again set up a perimeter, deployed a drone, and searched for Barahona,” the department stated. “He was located hiding inside, on the second floor of the house.”

According to authorities, the 26 year old is now facing a charge of First Degree Assault with a Firearm and Reckless Conduct.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)