Manchester police chief makes arrest after allegedly seeing man making street robbery

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester man is facing robbery charges after the chief of police allegedly saw him try to steal from another man Tuesday, police said.

Chief Carlo Capano responded to reports of a possible robbery on Concord Street while he was driving downtown at 11 a.m. and saw a man fitting the description of the suspect on Union Street, police said. Capano saw the man, later identified as Myk Neuner, 32, approach another man and try to pull a bag out of his hands, according to police.

Capano arrested Neuner on charges of robbery, criminal trespass and prowling. Neuner is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court.

