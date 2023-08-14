MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating a pair of bank robberies that were reported within a few blocks of one another and less than 24 hours apart.

Authorities said the first robbery occurred on Friday, Aug. 11, around 2:30 p.m. at the Bangor Bank location at 170 Baker St.

According to the Manchester Police Department, the incident involved a man who walked into the bank with a phone to his ear and gave a note to a teller demanding money.

The suspect reportedly remained on the phone before leaving on foot once he received cash, officials said on the department’s Facebook page.

Less than a day later, another robbery occurred on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the TD Bank at 300 Franklin St., where officers learned a man covering his face with a construction vest entered the building and told a teller he had a gun.

According to Manchester PD, the suspect demanded money and passed the teller bags to fill before leaving the bank. Authorities did not say whether or not the suspect managed to get any cash during the robbery attempt.

“The robber’s face was covered entirely. He had a white construction hat, a yellow vest over his face, a gray baggie outfit, and was riding a bicycle,” the department said on its Facebook page.

Police said that as of Monday, it was unknown whether the two crimes were connected.

Anyone with information on either incidents are asked to call Manchester PD at 603-668-8711 or via the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

