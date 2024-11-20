MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester police are investigating a string of burglaries at a local convenience store.

Authorities said the first incident happened on November 7; at that time, two windows and a door were allegedly damaged and cash was determined missing.

Just three days later, police responded to the store again.

They believe the suspect was a man wearing a hood and that the two incidents are related

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)