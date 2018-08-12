MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating a threat made against the city’s hospitals.

The threat was made Sunday morning by someone who may or may not live in the city, police said in a press release.

All nearby hospitals were made aware of the threat. Police have increased patrols near the hospitals.

Investigators are looking to identify the person who made the threats.

The incident is under investigation. Additional details were not immediately available.

