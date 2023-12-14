MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have made several arrests following a string of thefts at local jewelry stores, according to authorities.

The police department announced that arrests were made in connection with two thefts at a Days Jewelers store and another that occurred at Market Square Jewelers between Nov. 20-28 – all involving snatch-and-grab tactics to steal gold chains.

The first took place on Nov. 20, at Days Jewelers on March Avenue, where authorities say a man walked into the store and asked to see a gold chain, then walked out with the item after viewing it.

Following an investigation, Kevin Donnelly, 23, was arrested and charged with Theft by Unauthorized Taking.

A second, similar incident occurred at Days on Nov. 25, leading to the arrest of Drae-Shawn Hernandez, 28 – also charged with Theft by Unauthorized Taking.

42-year-old Timothy Maclean was the third suspect arrested, following an investigation into another snatch-and-grab-type theft at the Market Square Jewelers on Elm Street on Nov. 28.

In that case, Maclean allegedly walked into the store and and asked to see gold rope chains and cross pendants, only to leave after he managed to grab one of the chains.

Arrested on Dec. 12, Maclean was charged with theft, adding to charges he faced from another warrant, including Receiving Stolen Property and Felon in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon.

He was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug after police said he was found with “suspected heroin/fentanyl” on him at the time of his arrest.

