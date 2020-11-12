Manchester police respond to fatal car crash involving a child

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester police were called to the scene of a fatal car crash involving a child Thursday afternoon.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid Flaherty Lane near the intersection of Schuyler Street in the western half of the city.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

Manchester Police are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a child. The investigation is in the beginning stages and we ask that people avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/ZNEVIkwqFQ — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) November 12, 2020

