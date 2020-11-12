Manchester police respond to fatal car crash involving a child

Credit: Manchester, NH Police Dept.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester police were called to the scene of a fatal car crash involving a child Thursday afternoon.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid Flaherty Lane near the intersection of Schuyler Street in the western half of the city.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

 

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending