Manchester police respond to public outcry following arrest of man accused of putting bouncer in headlock

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The Manchester Police Department issued a statement Friday regarding the arrest of a man accused of putting a bouncer in a headlock during a brawl outside a pub in Manchester early New Year’s morning.

The department said they understand the incident has caused a great deal of concern and emotion within the community and that the public’s outcry for justice has not been ignored, according to the statement.

Officers responding to a report of a confrontation in front of McGarvey’s Pub on Elm Street around 3:50 a.m. earlier this week, found 31-year-old Brandon Pichette, of Manchester, wrestling on the ground with several bouncers, one of whom he had in a headlock, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Pichette was separated from the bouncers and arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Another man was injured after bouncers removed him from the bar and brought him out into the street, police said. Investigators are working to determine how the individual got hurt.

They say they are investigating the entire incident — not just the events captured on surveillance camera.

“Our officer arrived after the events in the now-viral video occurred. He acted based on the facts and circumstances as they were presented to him at the time,” the statement read.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact Manchester police detective Stephen Flynn at 603-792-5551.

