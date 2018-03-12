Manchester police searching for man who assaulted woman, stole her purse

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are looking for a man who they say pushed a 76-year-old woman to the ground and stole her purse.

The incident was caught on a nearby store’s surveillance camera Saturday morning near the intersection of Massabessic Street and Spruce Street.

According to officials, the woman told police she was walking out of a restaurant when she was attacked.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s wearing dark, baggy jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a red shirt over the sweatshirt with a white logo on the front.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police.

