Manchester police searching for man who robbed gas station at knifepoint

A suspect wanted in a gas station in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday. Courtesy Manchester Police Department.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at knifepoint early Wednesday morning.

A man wearing a white T-shirt over his face made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after threatening the clerk of the Shell Gas Station on Hanover Street with a knife about 4:40 a.m., according to Manchester police.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30 who has a thin build and is possibly 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a gray hat with a black brim, a gray long-sleeved shirt with a white shirt underneath, dark-colored pants and gray- or black-colored sneakers with white soles.

Police say he fled the store east toward Hanover Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Manchester police at 603-792-5500.

