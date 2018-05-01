Manchester police seek man who tried to rob Meals on Wheels driver

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester police are searching for a man they say tried to rob a Meals on Wheels driver at knife-point Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery on Central Street met a 54-year-old woman who told them a man had just threatened her with a knife as she got into her parked vehicle. The suspect, described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing, ran off when the woman pushed him out of the car and repeatedly blew the horn, police said.

The driver was treated for a non-life-threatening laceration to her finger.

At 12:44 p.m., Manchester Police Officer Thomas Florendo spotted the suspect in a parking lot at the intersection of Valley and Lincoln streets and saw him run away in the direction of Auburn Street. He has not yet been captured.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711, reference Case # 18-6353. People wishing to leave anonymous tips can call the Manchester Police Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

