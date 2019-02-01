Manchter, NH woman accused of lying to police about violent break-in

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire woman is accused of lying to police about a violent robbery she says took place inside her home in January,

Sarah Lynch, 39 was taken into custody Friday after she allegedly told officers that a man had broken into her North Adams Street home around 11:20 a.m. January 23 and assaulted her before fleeing from the scene, according to a release issued by police.

Upon receiving the account from Lynch, several officers and detectives arrived on the scene in an attempt to locate the alleged suspect.

Once a report of the incident was filed, several detectives began working on the case, to include conducting interviews, canvases and processing the scene of the alleged crime, police say.

Further investigation led detectives to believe that Lynch fabricated the burglary and assault.

She is facing charges of falsifying physical evidence and creating a false report to law enforcement.

She is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Monday.

