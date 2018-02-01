Mandarin Oriental hotel gifts free night to Tom Brady of Mansfield

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Mandarin Oriental hotel in Boston got into the Super Bowl spirit, gifting a free night to someone who could prove they shared a name with the Patriots quarterback.

Tom Brady, of Mansfield, won the free night and said he plans to stay there for Super Bowl Sunday. The 25-year-old is not the only Tom Brady in his family; his father and grandfather share the name as well.

The Bradys said they easily get restaurant reservations, though there is always disappointment when they show up. They have also gotten phone calls from Patriots fans, hoping to talk to the man himself.

