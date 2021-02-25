BOSTON (WHDH) - All South Boston establishments that hold a liquor license must attend an emergency informational hearing Friday to discuss the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

Any licensee who fails to attend the virtual hearing at 1 p.m. will be subject to disciplinary action by the Licensing Board, including the suspension of their license.

The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade has already been canceled this year due to ongoing state restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)