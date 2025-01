WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A manhole explosion was caught on camera in Worcester Saturday evening.

The explosion happened at the intersection of Grafton and Franklin Streets.

Video from a nearby business captures the manhole cover launching into the air.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

