NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A manhole explosion prompted widespread power outages in Newton Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Walnut and Lakewood Streets in the Newton Highlands area, according to police.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 4,648 customers without power in Newton as of around 3:45 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

