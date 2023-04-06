NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A manhole explosion prompted widespread power outages in Newton Thursday afternoon, police said

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Walnut and Lakewood Streets in the Newton Highlands area, according to police.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 4,648 customers without power in Newton as of around 3:45 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

