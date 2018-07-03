Manhole explosion snarls traffic on Route 128 in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A manhole cover explosion temporarily shut down a ramp on Route 128 north and south in Needham at the height of the afternoon commute Tuesday, state police said.

A power outage shut down the ramps to Highland Avenue about 3:45 p.m. Witnesses told authorities that flames could be seen shooting nearly 10 feet in the air from a manhole on three separate occasions.

No injuries were reported. It could take up 12 hours to clear the scene, according to officials.

The ramps were reopened just before 5 p.m. but one lane on Highland Avenue will remain closed as utility crews work at the scene.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

