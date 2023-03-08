BOSTON (WHDH) - A manhole explosion drew an emergency response while snarling roadway traffic and Green Line service near the intersection of Huntington Avenue and Parker Hill Avenue in Boston Wednesday.

The area had reopened as of around 5 p.m., though congestion was lingering.

SKY7 cameras captured the emergency response earlier Wednesday, showing firefighters pouring water into the exposed manhole.

Firetrucks were parked diagonally across area Green Line tracks as vehicle traffic was diverted around the area.

