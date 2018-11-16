Manhole explosions blow out windows in Melrose

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a manhole explosion blew out windows Friday night in Melrose.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. in the area of Essex Street.

People nearby say they heard and felt the blast.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” Jonathan Cote said. “It sounded like somebody hit our house or something. Everyone in the house was shaken up.”

“It was a freaky situation,” Dave Galatis said. “The whole building shook right when it happened, and we walked outside and noticed the first floor across from us, all the windows were blown out. It was crazy.”

There were no reports of injuries.

National Grid released a statement, reading: “Our National Grid gas and electric crews are on scene in Melrose in response to an incident earlier this evening involving a manhole. Neither gas nor electric service has been impacted to our customers in the area. We are currently investigating the cause, but have no indication this is gas related.”

No additional details were made available.

