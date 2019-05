BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Manhole explosions in Brockton overnight led to power outages in the city.

National Grid terminated power to the area of School and Montello streets following several explosions from two manholes.

Montello Street was closed between Crescent and Lincoln streets as crews worked to restore power.

Several explosions from 2 manholes near School & Montello St’s. Power cut to several blocks Downtown. Montello St. closed between Crescent & Lincoln. No injuries, National Grid on scene. Please avoid this area this morning. @Brockton_EMA @144Iaff @Brockton_Fire @BrocktonPolice pic.twitter.com/t5HVF0PWLt — Mayor Bill Carpenter (@MayorBillCarp) May 17, 2019

