CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Parts of Harvard Square were closed to both vehicle and foot traffic throughout the day after multiple manhole explosions sent flames shooting into the air Wednesday morning.

The Cambridge Fire Department said crews were originally called to the area of 27 Brattle Street before 8:45 a.m. for reports of a structure fire, only to soon discover heavy smoke billowing from the ground.

By 9 a.m., firefighters were checking for exposure to surrounding buildings, with both Cambridge police officers and Transit Police Department personnel also responding.

A short time later on Twitter, the Cambridge Police Department said Harvard Square was shut down to pedestrians and vehicles as crews continued to monitor the situation.

In a citywide alert, the police department referred to the incident as a “manhole explosion” while noting that no injuries had been reported. Authorities later said in a news conference that two explosions were confirmed, with a third manhole being monitored as of 4 p.m.

Those who were in the area at the time of the explosion told 7NEWS that they felt the impact and described the sound as that of a cannon, followed by crackling noises as smoke poured out of the manhole.

“We’re working in a building on the side of it and, yeah, we saw the manhole cover blow up and just shoot ten feet in the air, all of the brick – and then it just started smoking and the fire started,” said Joe Gagne. “The smoke – I can’t even breathe that. I told [someone] ‘I gotta go, it’s burning my throat.’ So it’s electrical, it’s rubber, it’s whatever – it’s toxic.”

“[The smoke] got so thick to the point you couldn’t breathe, couldn’t see,” said Lucas Ilges, noting that the smoke changed colors as the fire continued to burn.

“First it was black smoke, then it turned white,” another witness told 7NEWS.

Eversource crews were also on scene as firefighters worked to ventilate the area of carbon monoxide and evacuate neighboring buildings.

Officials with the energy provider told 7NEWS they were able to isolate a damaged electrical cable and were working to make repairs. They also noted there were no reported outages.

Later in the day, authorities said a firefighter was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries believed to be related to smoke inhalation.

Fire Companies are still operating on scene ventilating carbon monoxide (while in full PPE & SCBA) from several exposure buildings.

Boston Sparks Unit A10 is enroute for rehab of public safety workers at the incident.

The area is still closed to pedestrian & vehicular traffic. pic.twitter.com/1tFgsbhvzX — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 30, 2023

#TrafficAlert: Harvard Square remains shutdown to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic following a manhole fire. There are multiple CPD, CFD, and Transit Police units on scene. There are no reported injuries. #CambMA https://t.co/Qksy2fXnY1 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 30, 2023

