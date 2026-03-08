ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of customers in Andover on Saturday night after a manhole fire, officials said.

The outage is currently impacting North Main Street and surrounding roads, including Essex Street, Lupine Road, Red Spring Road, and Pearson Street. An estimated 375 customers are affected.

Travel in the area is also impacted as National Grid and public safety crews respond. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The town is in communication with National Grid and will provide additional details regarding restoration as they become available.

