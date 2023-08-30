CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard Square was closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic Wednesday morning due to a manhole explosion, according to authorities.

The Cambridge Fire Department said crews were originally called to the area of 27 Brattle Street before 8:45 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

By 9 a.m., officials said firefighters were checking for exposure to surrounding buildings, with both Cambridge police officers and Transit Police Department personnel also responding.

On Twitter, the Cambridge Police Department said that as of 9:15 a.m., Harvard Square was shut down to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic as crews continued to monitor the situation.

The department also shared several images from the scene, including a photo of firefighters standing over what appeared to be the site of the fire, with smoke streaming out of the ground.

In a citywide alert, the police department referred to the incident as a “manhole explosion” while noting that no injuries had been reported.

#TrafficAlert: Harvard Square remains shutdown to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic following a manhole fire. There are multiple CPD, CFD, and Transit Police units on scene. There are no reported injuries. #CambMA https://t.co/Qksy2fXnY1 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 30, 2023

