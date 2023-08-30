CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard Square was closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic Wednesday morning due to a manhole explosion, according to authorities.

The Cambridge Fire Department said crews were originally called to the area of 27 Brattle Street before 8:45 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

By 9 a.m., officials said firefighters were checking for exposure to surrounding buildings, with both Cambridge police officers and Transit Police Department personnel also responding.

On Twitter, the Cambridge Police Department said that as of 9:15 a.m., Harvard Square was shut down to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic as crews continued to monitor the situation.

The department also shared several images from the scene, including a photo of firefighters standing over what appeared to be the site of the fire, with smoke streaming out of the ground.

In a citywide alert, the police department referred to the incident as a “manhole explosion” while noting that no injuries had been reported.

Those who were in the area at the time of the explosion told 7NEWS that they felt the impact and described the sound as that of a cannon, followed by crackling noises as smoke poured out of the manhole.

“We’re working in a building on the side of it and, yeah, we saw the manhole cover blow up and just shoot ten feet in the air, all of the brick – and then it just started smoking and the fire started,” said Joe Gagne. “The smoke – I can’t even breathe that. I told [someone] ‘I gotta go, it’s burning my throat.’ So it’s electrical, it’s rubber, it’s whatever – it’s toxic.”

Eversource crews were also on scene as firefighters worked to ventilate the area of carbon monoxide.

Officials with the energy provider told 7NEWS they had been able to isolate a damaged electrical cable and were working to make repairs. They also noted there were no reported outages.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Fire Companies are still operating on scene ventilating carbon monoxide (while in full PPE & SCBA) from several exposure buildings.

Boston Sparks Unit A10 is enroute for rehab of public safety workers at the incident.

The area is still closed to pedestrian & vehicular traffic. pic.twitter.com/1tFgsbhvzX — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 30, 2023

#TrafficAlert: Harvard Square remains shutdown to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic following a manhole fire. There are multiple CPD, CFD, and Transit Police units on scene. There are no reported injuries. #CambMA https://t.co/Qksy2fXnY1 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 30, 2023

