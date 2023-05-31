BOSTON (WHDH) - An underground fire at an intersection in Boston dislodged a manhole cover and left close to 200 customers without power Wednesday night, according to Eversource officials. 

Eversource said an initial call came in around 8:50 p.m. reporting the incident at the intersection of Boston Street and Dorchester Avenue. 

Emergency crews responded and remained on scene as of around 10 p.m. 

A total of 196 customers were without power after this incident, according to Eversource. 

