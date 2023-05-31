BOSTON (WHDH) - An underground fire at an intersection in Boston dislodged a manhole cover and left close to 200 customers without power Wednesday night, according to Eversource officials.

Eversource said an initial call came in around 8:50 p.m. reporting the incident at the intersection of Boston Street and Dorchester Avenue.

Emergency crews responded and remained on scene as of around 10 p.m.

A total of 196 customers were without power after this incident, according to Eversource.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)