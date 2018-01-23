Manhole fire prompts evacuation of businesses in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – A fire started in an underground manhole in Quincy Tuesday afternoon, causing nearby businesses to evacuate.

The fire happened in the area of 1547 Hancock St. in Quincy Center. Police diverted traffic from the area while crews respond to the incident. Electrical wires in several feet of water from Tuesday’s rainfall may have sparked the fire. No injuries were reported.

Officials said crews used a special formula called “fire ice” to put out the fire — a powder product borrowed from the Boston Fire Department.

Area businesses were evacuated as a precaution. Other businesses lost power and will be closed until Wednesday.

