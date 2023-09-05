BOSTON (WHDH) - A manhole fire in South Boston drew an emergency response and knocked out power for area energy customers Monday night.

The incident happened near the intersection of H Street and East Fourth Street and sent smoke billowing into the air at one point.

Crews were on scene as of around 11 p.m.

Firefighters at the scene said an underground electrical issue was likely to blame.

As crews continued to work, several nearby buildings were visibly in the dark with no lights on.

As of 11 p.m., Eversource in its online outage map documented 372 customers impacted by an outage that began around 10 p.m. close to the site of the manhole fire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

