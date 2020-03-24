Manhole fire shuts main entrance to Mass. General Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several manhole explosions on Charles Street shut the main entrance of Mass General Hospital Tuesday afternoon, but emergency responders could access the hospital through side streets.

Fire officials responded to reports of smoke coming out of multiple manholes on Charles Street at 3:15 p.m. Several explosions were also heard at the scene.

The MBTA stopped service at Charles/MGH as firefighters turned hoses on the manholes.

