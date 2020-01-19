Manhole fires knock out power in downtown Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Eversource trucks were in downtown Boston Sunday after multiple manholes were on fire earlier in the day.

Emergency crews responding to a smoke on Union Street around 12:30 a.m. saw flames shooting out of manholes near Faneuil Hall.

Crews also responded to manhole fires in the North End around the same time.

Power outages were affecting traffic lights near Faneuil Hall on Sunday morning and 20 customers lost power in the area, according to Eversource.

The company says power has been restored for several customers.

Similar to last week’s manhole fire in the area of Tremont and School streets this fire was sparked by an underground cable failure, according to Eversource.

