MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are continuing their search for an “armed and dangerous” Rockland man accused of shooting and killing his wife during a domestic dispute in Marshfield Monday evening.

Allen Warner, 47, who is a person of interest in connection with the homicide, is believed to have fled the area in a gray 2013 Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts registration of 4FSZ80, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Marshfield police issued an active shooter alert after Warner allegedly chased his wife in his car before pulling a gun and fatally shooting her on Main Street around 6 p.m.

Her gray SUV ended up in the grass along the side of the road but Warner took off, the DA’s office said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Police immediately began a massive manhunt and ordered residents to shelter in place.

Concerns about an active shooter in town spread to the high school where officers from Marshfield and Hanover were on site making sure kids were safe.

“One of the local police officers came out and told the coach that they had an active shooter out on Forest Street and basically get the kids into the school and on lockdown,” Steve Leonard, a concerned father of two football players, recalled.

Local and state police used armored vehicles and K9s to search a large area around Main Street but could not find Warner.

After a few hours, police allowed students to leave the school while being escorted and told the community to remain on alert.

Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares thanked the town for their cooperation during this manhunt.

“It’s important that we track down the suspect and get him into custody as soon as possible,” he said. “I want to thank the public for their patience during this long duration manhunt and it’s only a matter of time.”

Anyone who sees Warner or his 2013 Toyota Corolla is asked not to approach him and immediately call Trooper Patrick McNamara, Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit, at 508-562-0660 or Marshfield Detective Greg Davis at 781-934-6655.

