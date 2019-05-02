Manhunt continues for ‘dangerous’ Somerville bank robbery suspect who opened fire on police

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are urging Somerville residents to remain vigilant as they search for a “dangerous” suspect in connection with a bank robbery that triggered a massive active shooter response Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to the area of College Avenue about 10:30 a.m. after an armed suspect reportedly robbed the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank, took off on foot, and fired multiple shots at responding Somerville police officers, who returned fire.

“We a have a suspect still on the loose. This person is dangerous,” Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone said. “He fired at a Somerville police officer. He has no regard for human life. He’s on the loose and we need the people to be vigilant.”

As the search for the gunman unfolds, residents are being urged to report any suspicious activity.

Video from Sky7 HD showed SWAT teams going door-to-door at homes and businesses in the area of Davis Square as armored vehicles rolled through the neighborhood.

One person was taken into custody shortly after the incident but was cleared and released.

Somerville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who was caught on surveillance camera robbing the bank.

He is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build.

Jack Connolly, who owns a nearby insurance company, captured video of David Powers checking the suspected robber into a plant as he ran by on the sidewalk.

“I saw the suspect fleeing and he was being pursued by an officer,” Powers said. “I was in a position to react and had enough time to do so, so I did. Just hoping to slow him down so he could be apprehended by the officer.”

Connolly says the contact dislodged the suspect’s bag, which contained money and a gun. The suspect then continued on, leaving the bag behind.

The MBTA’s Davis Square Station was temporarily closed as police searched for the suspect. It has since reopened.

Massachusetts State Police, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and the Secret Service are assisting with an investigation.

“This gentleman put our peoples’ lives at risk in Somerville and the Somerville Police Department will not stop until this person is found,” Somerville Police Chief David Fallon said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)