Manhunt for armed suspect in Hingham ends with arrest

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A manhunt for an armed suspect Tuesday night led to an arrest at Bare Cove Park in Hingham.

Officers responded to reports of a man assaulting another person with a firearm just after 10 p.m., police said.

They used K9s and loudspeakers as they searched for the suspect. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office also sent out a reverse 911 call to homes in the area.

SWAT officers located the suspect around 2:30 a.m. inside a tent at Bare Cove Park, where they arrested him without incident.

“Fortunately with teamwork, this was able to be resolved without injury to the suspect and no more injury to the victim and no injuries to the officers,” Hingham Police Sgt. Steven Dearth said.

It is unclear what charges the man faces.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

