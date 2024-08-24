(CNN) — A manhunt is underway after three people were killed and four severely injured during a stabbing attack in the western German city of Solingen, police told CNN.

The suspect is on the run, said German police during a press conference. Special police forces have been deployed to the active manhunt, police added.

The attack took place in a square during the “Festival of Diversity” on Friday, a three-day event marking the 650th anniversary of the city’s founding. Police say the attack occurred close to the stage while a musical act was performing at the festival.

Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, also expressed his shock in a televised statement, adding that “none of us no why this happened. I can’t say anything about the motive, about the person.”

During a press conference, a police spokesperson said their “current assessment is that this was a deliberate attack.” Asked by reporters whether this was a terror attack, however, the spokesperson cautioned, “That would just be speculation. I can’t say that at the moment.”

Images and footage from the scene showed several ambulances and police officers at the scene, as well as a helicopter flying overhead.

Police services are utilizing all available resources, including personnel and vehicles, and a large-scale manhunt is underway, the spokesperson added.

“This evening, all of us in Solingen are experiencing shock, horror, and great sadness,” The city’s mayor, Tim Kurzbach, wrote on Solingen’s Facebook page.

“We all wanted to celebrate our city’s anniversary together and now we have to mourn the dead and injured.”

The mayor sent his prayers to the victims fighting for their lives and thanked the rescue and security personnel for their help. “I ask you, if you believe, pray with me and, if not, then hope with me,” he said.

According to the festival’s website, Friday was the start of the three-day “Festival of Diversity,” which would include music, food, performances, and family-friendly entertainment.

Bergisch Symphony Orchestra, the shared orchestra for the cities of Solingen and Remscheid, was scheduled to play on the main stage on Friday.

