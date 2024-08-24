(CNN) — A manhunt is underway after an attacker armed with a knife killed three people and seriously wounded four others at a festival Friday in the western German city of Solingen, police told CNN.

Witnesses alerted authorities at around 9:40 p.m. saying an unknown perpetrator had attacked several people at random with a knife at the Fronhof, a central square in the city, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) east of Dusseldorf, German police said during a press conference.

The lone male suspect is on the run and special police forces have been deployed to the active manhunt, police added.

Crowds had gathered at the square Friday to celebrate the “Festival of Diversity,” a three-day event marking the 650th anniversary of the city’s founding. Police say the attack occurred close to the stage where a musical act was performing.

Herbert Reul, interior minister for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, expressed his shock in a televised statement, saying “what happened is a terrible incident. And even if you keep in mind what a dangerous situation we live in, something like this is always a shock.”

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

“None of us know why this happened. I can’t say anything about the motive, about the person,” Reul added.

During a press conference, a police spokesperson said their “current assessment is that this was a deliberate attack.” Asked by reporters whether this was a terror attack, however, the spokesperson cautioned, “That would just be speculation. I can’t say that at the moment.”

Images and footage from the scene showed several ambulances and police officers, as well as a helicopter flying overhead.

Police services are using all available resources, including personnel and vehicles, the spokesperson added.

“This evening, all of us in Solingen are experiencing shock, horror, and great sadness,” the city’s mayor, Tim Kurzbach, wrote on Solingen’s Facebook page.

“We all wanted to celebrate our city’s anniversary together and now we have to mourn the dead and injured.”

The mayor sent his prayers to the victims fighting for their lives and thanked the rescue and security personnel for their help. “I ask you, if you believe, pray with me and, if not, then hope with me,” he said.

According to the festival’s website, Friday was the start of the three-day “Festival of Diversity,” which would include music, food, performances, and family-friendly entertainment.

Bergisch Symphony Orchestra, the shared orchestra for the cities of Solingen and Remscheid, was scheduled to play on the main stage on Friday.

