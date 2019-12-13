Manhunt underway after woman found shot in vehicle near Hudson elementary school

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a woman was found shot in a vehicle near an elementary school in Hudson on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Multiple gunshots were fired into the victim’s vehicle on Howe Street around 2 p.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Camela A. Farley Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution and some bus transportation was suspended at Quinn Middle School.

“My mom texted me and she’s like, ‘do not go on the bus because something happened, someone shot someone,'” one student recalled.

Neighbors say the victim lives in the apartment building that abuts the parking lot.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Hudson police with an investigation.

